Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $25.02 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Sapphire has a total market cap of $25.02 million and approximately $36,957.72 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.02 or 0.06815154 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00088030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00028842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00057436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.