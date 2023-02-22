SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
SBA Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 56.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $11.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.
SBA Communications Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $272.79 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
