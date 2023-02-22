SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 56.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $11.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

SBA Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $272.79 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

