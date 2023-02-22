SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.46-12.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of SBAC traded down $18.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.90. 274,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,729. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.67 and a 200 day moving average of $294.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,556,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,443,000 after buying an additional 169,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

