SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.46-12.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of SBAC traded down $18.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.90. 274,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,729. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.67 and a 200 day moving average of $294.68.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,556,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,443,000 after buying an additional 169,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
