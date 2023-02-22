SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $297.00 at KeyCorp

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $319.00 to $297.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.27.

SBAC opened at $272.79 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

