Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.81

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.81 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 46.60 ($0.56). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 46.60 ($0.56), with a volume of 659,935 shares changing hands.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.75. The company has a market capitalization of £231.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

