Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.81

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.81 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 46.60 ($0.56). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 46.60 ($0.56), with a volume of 659,935 shares.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

