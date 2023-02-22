Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.17 and last traded at $58.31. 1,410,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,793,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 497.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 179,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after purchasing an additional 305,881 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,266,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $2,116,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

