SCS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890,163 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $416,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 7,317,605 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

