SCS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SCS Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,920 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $40,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,349. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

