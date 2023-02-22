SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 10,452 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SCS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,000 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,656,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 201.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after buying an additional 527,156 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. 419,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,412. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

