SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.68

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.53. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 49,700 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
SCYNEXIS Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.