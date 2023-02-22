SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.68

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.53. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 49,700 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

SCYNEXIS Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Articles

