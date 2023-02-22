Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 419,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 634,406 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTTR. TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $845.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,697 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 2,806,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 311,900 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

