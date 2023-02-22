Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Sempra by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

