Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $176.47.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Sempra by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
