ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143,658 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $80,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,897,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,577,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.92. 511,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

