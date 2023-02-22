Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SHG opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

