Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.66) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 64.89 ($0.78).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49.62 ($0.60). 225,962,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,142,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £33.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 146,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). Also, insider Cathy Turner purchased 424,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($240,044.69).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

