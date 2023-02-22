Siacoin (SC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.55 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $221.26 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,764.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00388340 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014018 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00091990 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.00657880 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00579445 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000779 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00179990 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,354,122,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
