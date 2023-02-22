Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 2,394 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.02. 245,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

