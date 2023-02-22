Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 31.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 224,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 54,168 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 153,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 142,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,009,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 604,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.