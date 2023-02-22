Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $41.24.

