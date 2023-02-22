Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 726,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 539,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,605. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

