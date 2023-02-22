Signet Financial Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 178,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 682,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,555,107 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,599. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.