Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,350,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.39. 463,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,677. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

