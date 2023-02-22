Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Silicom worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 401.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicom by 331.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Silicom by 17.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.99. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

