Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 138,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Silver Point Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,567,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up about 4.2% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 0.19% of PG&E worth $57,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,640,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.49.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

