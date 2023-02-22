Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25 to $2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76.
Shares of SNBR traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. 956,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,416. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $767.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.91.
SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
