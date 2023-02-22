Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 16th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
