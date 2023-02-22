SmartFi (SMTF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $40,772.60

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $40,772.60 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartFi has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00419405 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.18 or 0.27781146 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

