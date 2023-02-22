Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $449,069.18 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Derek Andersen sold 451 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $4,279.99.

On Thursday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08.

Snap stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 28,362,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,793,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Snap by 18.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Snap by 31.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 19.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 40.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $4,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

