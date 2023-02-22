Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $449,069.18 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Derek Andersen sold 451 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $4,279.99.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08.
Snap Stock Performance
Snap stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 28,362,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,793,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.
Institutional Trading of Snap
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.
Snap Company Profile
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.