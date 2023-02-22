Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.12% of Snap-on worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $246.01 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,988 shares of company stock worth $7,443,101 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.