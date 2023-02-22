Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

