Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $918,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $4,048,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DAL opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.