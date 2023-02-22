Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 240.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $170.68 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.