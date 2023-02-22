Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after buying an additional 59,590 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15.

