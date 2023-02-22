Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,066,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 515.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 25.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 125,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of DE opened at $427.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.63.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.