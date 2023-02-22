Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,066,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 515.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 25.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 125,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DE opened at $427.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.63.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.