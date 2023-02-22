Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $184,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

PGF opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

