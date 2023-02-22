Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

IWB stock opened at $220.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

