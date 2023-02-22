Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,411 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Medallion Financial worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Medallion Financial by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $178.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.99. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 24.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

