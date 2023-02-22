Songbird Price Reaches $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Songbird has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Songbird token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $101.87 million and $626,320.33 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002032 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00420360 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,735.50 or 0.27845438 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Songbird Token Profile
Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.
Songbird Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
