Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $71.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sonic Automotive traded as high as $59.04 and last traded at $58.35. Approximately 152,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 294,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

