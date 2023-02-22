Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $65.93. 1,013,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

