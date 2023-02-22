SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.86

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 368093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.