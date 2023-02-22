Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.13

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.13 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37.87 ($0.46). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 38.95 ($0.47), with a volume of 979,028 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Speedy Hire Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.26 million, a P/E ratio of 946.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.06.

Insider Transactions at Speedy Hire

About Speedy Hire

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 50,076 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,030.40 ($24,121.39). Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.