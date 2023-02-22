Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.13

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.13 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37.87 ($0.46). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 38.95 ($0.47), with a volume of 979,028 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Speedy Hire Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.26 million, a P/E ratio of 946.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Speedy Hire

In related news, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 50,076 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,030.40 ($24,121.39). 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

