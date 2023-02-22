SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.11% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. 34,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.