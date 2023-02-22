Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $332.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.52 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.11.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 830,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $85.99.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 299,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 192,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 135,917 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,622,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

