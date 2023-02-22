Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.00 million-$75.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.87 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 964,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,829,873.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

