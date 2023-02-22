Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.99, but opened at $64.47. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sprout Social shares last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 816,452 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,873.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at $18,674,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328 in the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

