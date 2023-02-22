Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.99, but opened at $64.47. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sprout Social shares last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 816,452 shares traded.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,873.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at $18,674,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328 in the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sprout Social Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Featured Stories
