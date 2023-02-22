Sprout Social’s (SPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.9 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.