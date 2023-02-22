Sprout Social’s (SPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Sprout Social Stock Down 3.9 %
Sprout Social stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
