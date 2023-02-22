STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.24, but opened at $61.36. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 514,724 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Insider Activity

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 51,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,601.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at $414,133,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 8.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading

